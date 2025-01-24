EU foreign ministers to lift sanctions on Syria on January 27

BRUSSELS, January 24. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the European Union intend to make a political decision on lifting certain sanctions from Syria at their meeting on January 27, a high-ranking EU spokesperson told reporters.

"We expect a political agreement on Monday that sanctions should be lifted in certain sectors," he said.

"Sanctions will be lifted in sectors related to reconstruction and rehabilitation of the country," the diplomat said. "Certainly, sanctions will not be lifted that are related to the embargo on weapons or materials that can be used in repressions against people," he added. Lifting of first sanctions will take two weeks at the least, the source said.