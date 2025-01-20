Implementation of Russia-Iran pact to require new agreements — Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran will conclude a number of additional agreements in the future to fulfill the clauses of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran, which the presidents of the two countries signed on January 17, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said.

"The agreement is mainly devoted to the economy and covers about 30 areas of economic cooperation. Additional and more detailed agreements will be needed in the future to implement most of the points of the agreement," Baghaei told a weekly news briefing.

He said the treaty between Moscow and Tehran was a "roadmap for further collaboration" and expressed the certainty the agreement "will bring Iran and Russia numerous benefits." Baghaei noted that Iran, for its part, would do everything to speed up the ratification procedure.

On January 17, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement following talks in the Kremlin. The agreement covers all spheres of bilateral cooperation, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and engineering. The parties have pledged not to help aggressors in case of an attack on Russia or Iran, but the document does not imply military assistance in case of an armed attack on one of the signatories.