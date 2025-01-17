Iran determined to fulfill all of its deals with Russia — president

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Iran is committed to all agreements already reached and set to be reached between Tehran and Moscow, President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

"Before this trip, we discussed all previously reached agreements in Iran. We have overcome all the obstacles that could have arisen on the way [to signing the partnership agreement]. We are determined to fulfill all agreements," Pezeshkian emphasized.

He added that for his part he has done everything possible to remove all obstacles on the way to the conclusion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia.

Russian and Iranian presidents are holding talks in the Kremlin. They are expected to end with the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which is designed to become a major milestone in the development of bilateral relations and open new horizons in various areas of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.