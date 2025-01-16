Israel says its jets hit 50 Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its aircraft struck 50 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad military targets across Gaza over the past day.

Among the targets attacked, the IDF press service listed military sites, weapons depots, launchers, weapons production facilities and observation posts. The airstrikes also eliminated several armed radicals, including Zahdi Abu al-Rous, a member of Hamas’ Nukhba special-forces unit, who participated in the attack on Israel and the massacre at the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the IDF said. "Hamas continues to use civilians for terror attacks against the State of Israel in violation of international law."

According to the IDF, it will continue to counter the threat from the "terrorist" organizations Hamas and PJI.