By acquiring Greenland Trump intends to establish control over the Arctic — Turkish expert

ISTANBUL, January 15. /TASS/. With the possible acquisition of Greenland, should it happen, the incoming US president, Donald Trump, and his administration intend to establish control over the commercial shipping routes of Russia and China in the Arctic, the head of the Ankara Global Advisory Group, Huseyin Bagci, has told TASS.

"The way I see it, the US plans for acquiring Greenland pursue the ultimate goal of establishing control over the Arctic trade routes of Russia and China and generally benefit from dominance over the Arctic region," Bagci said.

Trump, being a businessman, looks at all problems as a business.

"In all likelihood, he sees Greenland as a place whose advantages can be turned to his favor against the background of climate change. He can also use it to develop the tourism industry and to make investments," the Turkish expert said about Greenland's significant mineral reserves.

"Trump is very good at counting money. It is obvious that he has his own specific plans for Greenland as well," Bagci noted.

Earlier it was reported that the Republicans in the US Congress had drafted a bill empowering Trump to start negotiations with Denmark on the acquisition of Greenland immediately after taking office on January 20.

Trump previously said that Greenland should become part of the US to protect it from alleged Chinese and Russian threats. Back in 2019, during his first presidential term, he said the US could buy Greenland, which is a territory within Denmark and has wide autonomy.