Iran's president's upcoming visit to Russia has special significance — foreign ministry

DUBAI, January 13. /TASS/. Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian's upcoming visit to Moscow on January 17 is of great importance, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

"The president's trip to Russia is highly significant; he will arrive in Moscow following his visit to Tajikistan. During the upcoming trip, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Iran and Russia will be signed. It is the result of prolonged negotiations that have taken place over the past three or four years," the diplomat said at a briefing.

According to Baghaei, the agreement that Iran and Russia plan to sign shortly "includes issues of cooperation in trade, freight, rail, sea and air transportation, energy, including the development of renewable energy sources, health care, transport, agriculture, mitigating the impact of natural disasters, combating common challenges like organized crime and terrorism, cooperation in industry, investment, and technological and scientific exchange in various fields."

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty should become a pivotal stage in the development of relations between Russia and Iran. Currently, the states are guided by the provisions of the Treaty on the Basis for Mutual Relations and the Principles of Cooperation between Iran and Russia of 2001. Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the new agreement between Moscow and Tehran will also deal with defense and security issues.