Ceasefire in region may affect Iran’s decision on strike on Israel — president

DUBAI, November 4. /TASS/. Israel’s consent to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon may impact Tehran’s decision on response measures with regard to the Jewish state following the October 26 attack, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"They know well that any miscalculation against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a crushing response," IRNA quoted him as saying.

"If they reconsider their behavior, accept a ceasefire, and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response," Pezeshkian added.

He held Israel responsible for escalating tensions in the region by "perpetuating its crimes and expanding the scale of its aggression."

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported strikes at Iranian military facilities in response to "numerous constant attacks." The Iranian Air Defense Forces said that the attack targeted military facilities in the provinces of Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan, but the damage was limited, and air defense systems successfully repelled the main strike. At least four Iranian servicemen and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strike.

On November 2, the Washington Post reported that Israel is getting ready to repulse an Iranian strike in the near future.