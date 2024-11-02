Australia ships JDAM-ER systems to Kiev — report

SYDNEY, November 2. /TASS/. Australia handed over modified JDAM-ER (Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended Range) bomb guidance kits to Ukraine, Australian Defence Magazine.

It is unknown when or how many of these weapons were handed over, the report said.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles said that Canberra will send a new military aid package for Kiev worth about $164 million. This package will include 49 decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks. The Defense Ministry pointed out that "some granted vehicles are out of order" and could be disassembled into spare parts for other tanks.