Iran’s military response to Israel to involve Axis of Resistance forces — MP

DUBAI, November 2. /TASS/. Iran’s military response to the October 26 Israeli strike on Iranian facilities will be significantly more powerful than previous ones and will involve the participation of Axis of Resistance forces, said Esmaeil Kousari, a member of the national security committee of the Iranian Majlis (unicameral parliament).

"Resistance forces in the Middle East will unite with our armed forces to respond to the Zionist regime. Before the operation, members of the Axis of Resistance may share their opinions, and these should be expressed before a final decision is made. Therefore, Iran’s military response to the Zionist regime will certainly be carried out in coordination with the resistance forces," Kousari said in an interview with Didban Iran. He added that this response will be "much more powerful than Operation True Promise-2," which involved an Iranian missile strike on Israel on October 1.

The MP noted that the Islamic Republic's new operation "will be a lesson for them (the Israelis - TASS) not to make similar mistakes when striking Iran again."

The Resistance Axis includes the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah organization, the Palestinian Hamas movement and its allies in the Gaza Strip, radical Shiite groups belonging to the Islamic Resistance of Iraq and Yemen's Ansar Allah, a Houthi rebel movement.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." Iran’s air defense forces said in a statement that military facilities in the Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan provinces came under attack, but suffered limited damage. At least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.