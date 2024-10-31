Norway to provide over $118 to Kiev as support for Ukrainian Air Force

STOCKHOLM, October 31. /TASS/. The government of Norway will increase its support to the Ukrainian Air Force, providing additional 1.3 billion kroner (about $118.4 million) to Kiev, Defense Minister of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram said.

According to the minister, these funds will be provided, in particular, for procurement of weapons and spare parts for F-16 planes.

"Air defense requires not only planes, but also weapons and regular maintenance. Funding is necessary for use and proper maintenance of the provided planes. It is necessary to prepare and train pilots and ground personnel, like we did in Denmark, and to create a complex support system. Norway will make this contribution," he said, according to the Norwegian government website.

The minister added that, in addition to the increased support for the Ukrainian Air Force, Oslo will also send 130 inflatable dinghies to Kiev.

In July, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store said on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington that the kingdom will provide six F-16 planes to Ukraine, adding that their delivery will begin this year already.