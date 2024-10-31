CSTO not seeking to become counterweight to any organization or country — chief

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. The goal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not to become a counterweight to anyone, Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

"The leitmotif of all our actions is to ensure the equal and indivisible security of the organization's member states based on the principle of consensus and rejection of bloc thinking," he said at the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. "We do not seek to become a counterweight to any other organization or country," the CSTO chief pointed out.

The 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is taking place from October 31 to November 1. According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the purpose of the event is to discuss the prospects of Eurasian security against the background of military and political contradictions between the key players.