Super Typhoon Kong-rey hits Taiwan, authorities evacuate over 8,600 people

HONG KONG, October 31. /TASS/. Super Typhoon Kong-rey has reached the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.

The agency reported that the typhoon made landfall around 13:40 local time (08:40 Moscow time) near Taitung County, which has a population of approximately 212,000. The storm features winds reaching nearly 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph).

Earlier, local authorities issued a storm warning, declared October 31 a non-working day, and ordered the temporary closure of offices and schools. Emergency services have been placed on high alert. Over 500 flights have been canceled, and all ferry services to Taiwan’s outlying islands have been suspended.

According to Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center, a total of 8,602 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, including 3,400 in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan and 2,300 in Kaohsiung City in the southwest. The report also noted that 1,300 individuals have been accommodated in temporary shelters. At least 27 storm-related injuries have been reported across the island.

Typhoon Kong-rey rapidly developed in the western Pacific Ocean near the Philippines on October 25, intensifying to typhoon strength by October 29.