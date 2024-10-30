At least five people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza — TV

DUBAI, October 30. /TASS/. At least two people were killed as a result of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip, Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, several other people were injured. The target was a site used by internally displaced persons.

A residential building in the eastern part of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Palestinian enclave was also bombed. Three people were killed.

The situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched an operation in the Gaza Strip aimed at destroying the military and political structures of Hamas and freeing all the abductees. There have also been clashes in the West Bank.