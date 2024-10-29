BUDAPEST, October 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has shared his impressions from his trip to Georgia, offering insights into the parliamentary elections held on October 26. Szijjarto, accompanying Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Tbilisi, believes the Georgian people have clearly chosen not to follow Ukraine's path, opting instead for peace with Russia, much to the discontent of European Union officials.

"There are many in Brussels who wish to see Georgia become another Ukraine. However, the people of Georgia think otherwise. If Georgia were to become a second Ukraine, it would lead to a lost war, hundreds of thousands of deaths, and millions of refugees. This is exactly what the conflict in Ukraine has wrought," Szijjarto stated in a televised interview.

He expressed confidence that "Georgia has decided against becoming a second Ukraine, making a clear choice that has provoked a painful reaction from Brussels."

When asked about the historical tensions between Georgia and Russia, Szijjarto highlighted the achievement of the Georgian leadership in maintaining peace amidst a challenging geopolitical landscape. "Since the ruling party, Georgian Dream, came to power, there has not been a single war or armed conflict. This demonstrates that if one genuinely seeks peace and exerts effort, it can be achieved," he remarked.