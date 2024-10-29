Israeli Air Force targets over 110 Hezbollah facilities in recent strikes

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Israeli aircraft have continued their offensive against the Shia Hezbollah organization in Lebanon, striking more than 110 targets over the past day, according to a report from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service.

The IDF stated that among the targets hit were missile launchers directed at Israel, arms depots, and other military infrastructure.

As a result of these air strikes, "dozens of terrorists were eliminated," the IDF added.

On September 23, Israel initiated a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah formations in Lebanon, conducting extensive strikes on the group’s military sites. The stated objective is to establish a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, enabling tens of thousands of people to return to their homes. On September 27, Israel reportedly eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in Beirut. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the commencement of a ground operation in the southern border areas of Lebanon.