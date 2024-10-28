Top Russian senator’s visit to open new prospects for Pakistan-Russia ties — Senate chair

ISLAMABAD, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko’s visit to Pakistan will go a long way toward deepening Russian-Pakistani cooperation, Chairman of the Senate (the upper house of parliament) of the Islamic Republic, Yusuf Raza Gilani said, following a meeting with the head of the Federation Council delegation.

"Valentina Matviyenko's visit to Pakistan will open new avenues for the development of relations between Pakistan and Russia," he said. "This visit contributes to strengthening peace, development, and prosperity in the region."

Gilani noted that the development of inter-parliamentary ties is "needed more than ever now." He pointed out that a parliamentary friendship group with Russia operates within the Senate, emphasizing that parliamentary diplomacy is a very effective tool in foreign policy.

The politician paid special attention to Pakistan's role in developing regional connectivity, highlighting how important it was for Islamabad to strengthen ties with Moscow, as well as with Central and South Asian countries, while also noting the significance of the North-South transport corridor in this context.

Matviyenko is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, heading the Federation Council delegation.