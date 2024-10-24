UN Security Council, IMF lose effectiveness due to West's interference — Iranian president

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The UN Security Council, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and human rights organizations have lost their effectiveness due to Western interference in their work, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

"Many international structures and mechanisms <...> such as the UN Security Council, IMF and human rights organizations have lost their effectiveness," he said.

According to the Iranian president, "the future belongs to the countries that play the greatest role in bringing together and establishing a new world order based on harmony and justice."

The 16th BRICS summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, is taking place in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. The main topics of the document include the development of the association, its position on global issues, settlement of regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.