Israeli jets hit Hezbollah sites in northeastern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah located in the eastern and northeastern areas of Lebanon.

According to the Al Jadeed TV channel, the airstrikes targeted the towns of Saraaine El Tahta, Temnine Et Tahta, and Sifri, where Shiite fighters' rear bases had been repeatedly bombed before. Ambulances and rescue teams have been dispatched to the areas.

IDF Spokesman Avihai Edri issued a warning in Arabic on his X page about the impending air raid, advising local residents to urgently leave their homes near Hezbollah facilities and locations that would soon be targeted by airstrikes.

This is the first time the Israeli army has addressed the population in eastern Lebanon in this manner. Previously, warnings were sent to residents living in the southern outskirts of Beirut. On October 16, the town of Nabatieh, located 75 km south of Beirut, came under heavy attack. According to the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, 16 people have been killed and 52 wounded throughout the day.