Serbian official thanks Russian security service for support in solving challenging issues

BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin met with Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov in Moscow and expressed gratitude to the agency for supporting Belgrade in addressing challenging issues.

"Deputy Prime Minister Vulin and FSB Director Bortnikov discussed further cooperation between the security agencies of Serbia and Russia, as well as the challenges facing the two countries," the Serbian cabinet said, referring to the Russian agency by its acronym.

According to the Serbian cabinet, the FSB director "thanked the Serbian cabinet’s deputy prime minister for his professionalism and contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Serbian and Russian services."

"Serbia is grateful to Russia, the Federal Security Service and Director Bortnikov for the constant support of Belgrade in solving all challenging issues," Vulin said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vulin met with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, and they also discussed "further development and strengthening of cooperation between the security agencies of Serbia and Russia." Vulin thanked the agency’s chief "for the reliable and always stable partnership and support of Serbia.".