BRICS to usher in new world — Serbian minister

BELGRADE, October 15. /TASS/. BRICS is a beacon of hope in a fading unipolar world, The Minister of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of the Republic of Serbia (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Zeljko Budimir said.

"BRICS is an alternative to the old world, now fading from the historical and global landscape, which is why it is crucial for the Republic of Serbia to know its friends, partners and allies in the world to come," the SRNA news agency cites him as saying.

"The Republic of Serbia sees Russia as its most important ally and partner," Budimir stressed. According to him, the good personal relationship between Serbian President Milorad Dodik and Russian President Vladimir Putin serves as an "entry ticket" to the party, meaning "the new world of Brazil, Russia, India, China and other countries, which are promptly joining this new multipolarity."

The prime minister noted that the relations, which the members of the Serbian delegation are to establish at the BRICS summit in Kazan, will "help strengthen the constitutional position of the republic as part of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

BRICS was founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the organization. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full-fledged members of the BRICS association. This year, Russia holds the rotating chair in the association. The summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the keystone event for BRICS in 2024. Earlier, Serbian President Milorad Dodik claimed that he was planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit.