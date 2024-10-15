Bahrain applied to join BRICS at last summit — envoy

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. At the last BRICS summit, Bahrain made a bid to join the alliance, Ambassador of Bahrain to Moscow Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Saati revealed to TASS.

"We filed our accession application during the previous summit, but, back then, the association considered Bahrain not yet ready to accede," he noted.

When asked if the kingdom may file another application to join, the envoy pointed out that the association has suspended the admission of new member states."

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Now it has ten members after six new countries, including Argentina, were invited to join the association in August 2023, but Argentina refused to join BRICS in late December, while the other five nations, those being Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia, became full-fledged members of BRICS on January 1, 2024.

Russia took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2024. Russia’s presidency features more than 250 various events, with a BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24, 2024 being the central one.