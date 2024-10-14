Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah missile launchers in response for shelling

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out strikes on rocket launchers that the army (IDF) said were used by armed units of the Shia organization Hezbollah to fire at northern and central areas of Israel in recent hours.

According to the IDF, a number of the missiles launched from Lebanon were intercepted, while some landed in open areas. No casualties were reported.

"The Israeli Air Force swiftly struck Hezbollah launchers that were used to fire missiles from southern Lebanon," the statement said.