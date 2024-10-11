Kata’ib Hezbollah threatens strikes at US bases in case of Israeli aggression against Iraq

BEIRUT, October 11. /TASS/. The Kata’ib Hezbollah Shia militia intends to strike US military bases in case of an Israeli aggression against Iraq or use of the Iraqi airspace for an attack on Iran, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to head of the militia’s security bureau Abu Ali al-Askari, the response strike of the Kata’ib Hezbollah will cover US facilities in Iraq and the neighboring region.

He also noted that the militia does not intend to provoke a major war, which will affect the global energy sector, among other things.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claims that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel says that Iran only launched 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would only be expanded.