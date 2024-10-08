Chinese-Russian ties withstand test of international turbulence — Chinese state councilor

BEIJING, October 8. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China have withstood the test of international turbulence and are experiencing the best period in history thanks to the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Beijing and Moscow are building relations of boundless good-neighborliness and comprehensive strategic interaction, China’s State Councilor Shen Yiqin said at a reception at the Russian Embassy in China in honor of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Thanks to the strategic guidance of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations, entering a new era, have withstood the test of international turbulence and are experiencing the best period in history," Shen Yiqin said. The multifaceted cooperation between China and Russia "has been filled with new content, a centuries-old friendship has deeply rooted in people’s hearts," she said.

The politician emphasized that Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era not only serve as a model for a new type of international relations, but also bring the true benefit to Chinese and Russians, and give an inexhaustible impetus to the development and revival of the two countries.

Beijing and Moscow are "bringing bilateral relations to a new level, moving together along a completely new path of building relations between large neighboring countries characterized by boundless good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic interaction and mutually beneficial cooperation," Shen Yiqin said.