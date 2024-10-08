Haifa comes under massive shelling, Israeli army says

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military has reported a massive shelling attack on Haifa, the largest city in the country’s north.

According to the army press service, about 85 projectiles were launched in that direction from Lebanon.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in the city of Haifa, the Haifa Bay area and settlements in Upper and Central Galilee, the army said. "Interceptors were launched toward the projectiles. The details are under review," the Israel Defense Forces added.

The Israeli police, in turn, said that reports of falling projectiles and their debris had been received after the attack and damage had reportedly been done to some buildings in Krayot near Haifa. Police officers have been dispatched to verify the reports.