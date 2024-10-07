Hezbollah fighters use paragliders in attempt to infiltrate Israel’s northern border — TV

BEIRUT, October 7. /TASS/. Hezbollah Shiite militia units used paragliders to infiltrate the northern border of Israel, Lebanese independent TV channel Al Jadeed reported on Monday citing its unnamed Israeli sources.

According Al Jadeed, several fighters were spotted in the sky flying paragliders over the border areas of the Upper Galilee in the north of Israel. There was no information as of yet whether Israeli troops eliminated them.

Lebanese TV channel also reported earlier that on October 6, Hezbollah fighters tried to enter the territory of the Israeli state through an underground tunnel system in the Kibbutz Doviv area adding that the infiltration attempt was thwarted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops and six militants were killed.

The situation in the Middle East

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after the infiltration of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents in border settlements and seizure of hostages. Hamas said the attack was in response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza and started carrying out strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Tehran claims that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel says that Iran only launched 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.