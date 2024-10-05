Israeli Air Force destroys Hezbollah fuel depot on southern outskirts of Beirut

BEIRUT, October 6. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out at least eight targeted strikes on underground facilities and warehouses of the Shiite organization Hezbollah on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a TASS correspondent reported.

A series of powerful explosions occurred in the city during the night hours. Eyewitnesses report that a fuel depot of Shiite units in the Al-Amrusiya quarter, which is located between the suburb of Choueifat and the Haret Hreik district, the main stronghold of Hezbollah supporters in southern Beirut, was destroyed. The Israeli Air Force aircraft is in the skies above the capital and continues to attack ground targets.