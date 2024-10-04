Iran to back Israel-Lebanon truce on Gaza ceasefire — Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT, October 4. /TASS/. Iran will support all efforts to achieve a truce that benefits Lebanon and includes a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference in Beirut.

"Regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon, I have spoken with the Lebanese authorities, and we are also in contact with other countries. We will support these efforts if, first, the rights of the Lebanese people are respected and accepted by the resistance forces, and second, a ceasefire in Gaza is achieved," the foreign minister stated.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets since it launched Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. The stated goal is to create a safe environment to return dozens of thousands of locals who have been evacuated from border areas in northern Israel. The Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army launched a limited ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.