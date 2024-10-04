{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

US seeks to seize all resources in Middle East with Israel’s help — Iran’s supreme leader

Ali Khamenei pointed out that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which the Hamas movement carried out on October 7, 2023, as well as a whole year of fighting between Israel and resistance forces, had pushed the Jewish state back to the time when it was created

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. The US supports Israel only to seize all resources in the Middle East, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said during the Friday prayer in Tehran, which was broadcast by the IRIB TV channel.

"Support by the US and its accomplices of the usurper regime (Israel - TASS) is just a smokescreen for their policy aimed at turning the regime into a tool to seize all resources in the region and afterwards use it in global conflicts," he stated.

The Iranian supreme leader pointed out that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which the Hamas movement carried out on October 7, 2023, as well as a whole year of fighting between Israel and resistance forces, had pushed the Jewish state back to the time when it was created. According to Khamenei, the regime is currently facing the same problems as "in the first years of its existence."

Late on October 1, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas and the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.

Ukraine crisis
Lukashenko vows Belarus will do its utmost to coexist peacefully with Ukraine
"My primary objective is to prevent Belarus from being dragged into this fight, into this war," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized
Israeli air force intercepts aircraft that violated country’s airspace — IDF
Other details of the incident are unknown at this point
West destroying Russian projectiles over Ukraine would involve US in war — Pentagon
Washington believes that Kiev can defend itself, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Lavrov sees US trying to 'insert' itself into Afghan peace process
The foreign minister emphasized that Russia has been consistently pursuing "a line to assist in solving the numerous ongoing problems of Afghanistan, developing for this purpose both the Moscow Format and the mechanism of meetings of neighboring countries"
Russia ready for long-term confrontation with US — Deputy Foreign Minister
"We are sending warning signals to our opponent so that they don’t underestimate our determination," Sergey Ryabkov said
Kiev 'playing with fire' by its continued attempts to attack Kursk NPP — Kremlin
Earlier, Shot Telegram channel reported that, according to preliminary data, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack the Kursk NPP in Kurchatov with a French aerial bomb
Drones now capable of missions that used to be assigned exclusively to planes — Putin
"Modern unmanned aerial vehicles are gradually but fundamentally changing the principles of military operations," the Russian leader underlined
Russian embassy hands over humanitarian aid to Lebanese government
A plane of the Russian emergencies ministry delivered food, tents, medicines and mobile power stations to Beirut on October 3
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
Iran proves that Israel's Iron Dome is more fragile than glass — president
Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran does not want war, but is not afraid of it, and "will stop at nothing to protect the country's national security, honor and authority"
Ukraine contact group to discuss lifting restrictions on strikes at targets inside Russia
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said it is up to each individual country that gives Ukraine weapons to decide whether to lift the restriction
One thousand sappers, 12 months needed to demine Ugledar — expert
According to Andrey Shenaurin, a great deal will depend on the real conditions on the ground, including the absence of hostilities
Georgian parliament speaker signs law banning LGBT propaganda
Shalva Papuashvili said the president’s refusal to sign the law came as no surprise, describing her as "the nominal opposition leader"
China needs strong Russia while Russia needs prosperous, stable China — Lavrov
"Our friendly and good-neighborly relations are not within an alliance, but they are superior in their effectiveness to military-political alliances that exercise the logic of confrontation," the Russian foreign minister said
Belarus helped identify terrorist plots targeting senior Russian officers — FSB chief
A number of people plotting attacks on senior officers from Russia’s Aerospace Forces as well as EU-based accomplices of pro-Ukrainian paramilitary units have been identified jointly with the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus
Lavrov to hold talks with foreign ministers of Abkhazia, South Ossetia
The sides are expected to address a broad range of issues of mutual concern
Situation with external power supply to ZNPP continues to get worse — IAEA chief
In Rafael Grossi words, earlier this week the ZNPP lost the connection to its only remaining back-up 330kV power line for 36 hours
Kiev allies not ready to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, Zelensky admits
The Ukrainian president complained that Western countries are ready to provide assistance in protecting the airspace of Israel, but not Ukraine
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
Russia delivers 29 strikes at Ukrainian military, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Some 115 civilians remain in Ugledar, they receive all necessary assistance — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that the DPR's specialized agencies would later provide assistance to the civilians remaining in the city
US seeks to consolidate its military advantages with talks on strategic stability — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed to the fact that US calls for negotiations on strategic stability with the prospect of concluding a new treaty on strategic offensive arms reduction have a dual purpose
Iran attacked Mossad headquarters, two Israeli airbases, says chief of General Staff
Iran also attacked radars of anti-missile systems and clusters of Israeli tanks
IEA expects Russian gas transit via Ukraine to halt after 2024
This will result in the loss of supplies of about 6 bln cubic meters of natural gas to the EU in the first quarter of 2025 alone, the International Energy Agency noted
Kim Jong Un says North Korea to use nuclear weapons if attacked
In DPRK leader’s words, the threatening rhetoric by hostile countries will not stop North Korea’s military buildup
Russian army in Donbass moves at 'unseen pace,' Finnish analyst tells The Washington Post
The Russian army’s greatest advances "occurred from mid-August to mid-September, coinciding with the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region," Pasi Paroinen said
Russia, Azerbaijan foil provocation against Russian diplomat — intelligence chief
"Cooperation between the Foreign Intelligence Service and our Azerbaijani counterparts largely stems from the strategic partnership between the two states, as well as the historical, fraternal ties between our peoples," Sergey Naryshkin stressed
Russia set to continue helping Lebanon after Israeli attacks — ambassador
Alexander Rudakov noted that Russia recognizes the gravity of the situation Lebanon had encountered, that is why the humanitarian aid was provided to its residents
Israel drops 73 tons of bombs on Hezbollah intel headquarters near Beirut — media
The strikes targeted "command centers," "intelligence gathering facilities," and fighters belonging to the movement's intelligence unit
US chooses not to discuss Kiev’s attack on Kursk with Russia — Russian ambassador
"There was no compassion, not a single word of sympathy," Anatoly Antonov said
US to do everything to hush up involvement in attacks on Lebanon — Lavrov
"We understand that the Americans always deny everything and will do everything this time again to cover up the hard facts," the Russian top diplomat stated
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Ugledar in Donetsk People’s Republic
According to the statement, the result was achieved due to "decisive actions by units of the battlegroup East"
Baby kangaroo kidnapped from Russia’s Yaroslavl zoo found alive in Moscow Region
Earlier, a suspect in the theft of three kangaroos from zoos in the Yaroslavl and Kaluga regions was detained
Bold Russian jet maneuver near Alaska shows who ‘rules the roost’ — analyst
Accordnig to the expert, "It's not so much about professionalism as the extreme courage"
Kazakhstan asks Russia for clarifications after request to suspend grain deliveries
"We have asked Rosselkhoznadzor in a reply letter to provide us with confirming facts about the violations found," Ermek Kenzhekhanuly said
Israel bears all blame for Middle East escalation — Russia’s UN envoy
"As part of its mandate to maintain international peace and security, the UN Security Council must compel Israel to immediately cease hostilities," Vasily Nebenzya went on to say
Ukrainian General Staff says situation remains tense in two DPR areas
Retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos said earlier that only a miracle can save Ukraine after its recent failures on the frontline
Ukrainian snipers in Ugledar worked under NATO techniques — sniper
It is reported that in practice, the specifics of the Western principle of snipers’ operation do not stand out any particularly and do not make this category of fighters any special
Russian piped gas supplies to Europe to grow by 10% in 2024 — IEA
Piped gas supplies from Russia to Europe added more than 5% or 1.5 bln cubic meters annually in January - September 2024
Hezbollah leader agreed to ceasefire before being killed, Lebanon’s foreign minister says
According to Abdallah Bou Habib, movement informed US and French representatives about the decision
IAEA inspectors continue to hear explosions near ZNPP — IAEA head
On Thursday, the team of inspectors that spent the past several weeks at the site was replaced by another group of IAEA staff
Ukrainian army loses almost 200 soldiers in two weeks near Ugledar — POW
The dead and wounded are just left on the battlefield, since there is no one to take them away, Viktor Neverko added
Israeli military says it eliminated senior Hezbollah member
According to a statement, issued by the IDF press service, Mahmoud Yusef Anisi was killed in "a precise, intelligence-based strike" on the capital of Lebanon "earlier this week"
Orcas, stranded off Russia’s Kamchatka, escape to open sea
On the morning of October 2, four orcas became stranded in an estuary in the Sobolevsky District of Kamchatka
US fans flames in Middle East by not condemning Israeli actions — Lavrov
"Since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon on the night of October 1, there has not been a single word of condemnation on behalf of the US administration about this act of aggression against a sovereign state," the top Russian diplomat noted
Israeli warplanes strike southern outskirts of Beirut
At least two strikes targeted the Bourj el-Barajneh refugee camp
Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region aimed to provoke Russia’s tough response — FSB chief
"Without improving the Ukrainian army’s situation in Donbass, this act was meant from the start to provoke Russia to react in a disproportionately tough way and to eliminate any grounds for settling the conflict in the near future," Alexander Bortnikov explained
Turkish leader confirms participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia keeps Turkey’s position on Ukraine in mind
Security Council expresses support to Guterres after Israel declares him persona non grata
The statement also says that "any decision not to engage with the UN Secretary General or the United Nations is counterproductive, especially in the context of escalating tensions in the Middle East"
Ukraine’s 'International Legion' includes 18,000 militants from 85 countries — FSB chief
According to Alexander Bortnikov, the continued deployment of foreign mercenaries and militants from international terrorist organizations confirms the West’s determination to crank up the intensity of military actions
Russia boosts LNG exports to Europe by 16% in 9M 2024 — IEA
Russia became one of global leaders of LNG production growth due to increased capacity utilization at Yamal LNG and Sakhalin-2 plants as compared to the prior year
At least three killed, some 10 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon — agency
According to the report, Israel’s air raids targeted Ras al-Ain and Temnine et Tahta residential localities near Baalbek
Possible permission to strike deep inside Russia paves way to nuclear conflict — diplomat
In Antonov’s opinion, Russia needs to do its best to avert a nuclear war, as there can be no winners in this kind of a standoff
Seoul rebukes Moscow to justify nuclear weapons-related preparations — Russian MFA
According to the statement, "South Korea’s demands that Moscow 'must' do something go beyond diplomatic communication"
Ukraine's losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops started demining the territories of the Kursk Region
Russia's warning has been heard in most Western capitals — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that speculations about the possibility of crossing Russia's red lines on the issue of strikes with long-range Western weapons was a great delusion
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Putin open for meeting with Biden, but no talks on this issue as of yet — Kremlin
"There have been no talks on this issue and as of today, at this moment, there are no prerequisites for it," Dmitry Peskov said
Pentagon silent on start of training additional 18 Ukrainian pilots
Earlier, US President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year
Iran has no need to buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems — defense minister
Iran’s Bavar-373 long-range mobile air defense system, believed to be an equivalent of Russia's S-300 systems, will become operational by the year-end
Japan's new prime minister accuses China, Russia of 'violations of airspace'
Shigeru Ishiba voiced his belief that Japan is currently facing the most challenging security situation since the end of World War II
Friendly countries showing interest in Russian analog of Starlink — minister
Maksut Shadaev expressed hope that the constellation would have the huge export potential
Biden’s administration pushes world towards nuclear catastrophe — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov also said he had tried to explain the essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed amendments to the Russian nuclear doctrine to officials in the White House and the Department of State
Japan set to continue course toward peace agreement with Russia, new PM says
At the same time, Shigeru Ishiba stressed, Japan will continue with its sanctions pressure on Russia and support to Ukraine
Arab League to view invasion into Lebanon as infringement on Arab national security
Participants of the emergency meeting underscored their "full solidarity with Lebanon in the face of this aggression" and called upon international organizations to speed up their aid deliveries to the country
Decision on Putin’s visit to G20 summit has not yet been made, Kremlin says
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of Putin’s visit was in the works
Lebanon fires nearly 230 projectiles into Israel over day — army
"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in defense of the State of Israel and its residents," the press service added
Russia does not exclude Europe from Eurasia’s security dialogue — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the degradation of the military and political situation caused by the course of the collective West towards undermining the sovereign development of the continent's leading powers cannot in itself be acceptable to responsible Eurasian states"
Russia’s Kalashnikov gunmaker to boost output of aircraft guns for fighter jets
The aircraft gun has been dubbed the Ballerina for its lightness and high rate of fire: it outshines rivals in terms of precision, accuracy and rate of fire
Biden doesn’t reject potentially meeting Putin at G20 or APEC, but doubts Putin will come
The G20 summit is expected to take place in Brazil from November 18-19, while the official dates of the APEC summit in Peru are November 9-16
Russian troops seize control of fortifications in DPR's Ugledar
The DPR head pointed out that Ugledar was important for the Ukrainian military because its high-rise buildings made it possible to set up observation posts and a system of repeaters
Russian Aerospace Forces hit four militant bases in Syria
In addition, representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Enemy Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic held a humanitarian action in the Aleppo governorate
Ukraine trains terrorists in Syria in coordination with US — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that the Western coalition continues to carry out strikes in Syria, "effectively encouraging the Kiev regime to engage in similar terrorist activities in Russian regions, where civilians and civilian infrastructure are targeted with direct support from the West"
Handlers from Washington, London prohibit Kiev to conclude peace — FSB chief
On the other hand, "[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky who has cancelled the presidential election in the country understands himself that he can remain in power only if hostilities continue," Alexander Bortnikov said
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day — top brass
It is specified that Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer
Iran ready to respond to any aggression from Israel — deputy foreign minister
Iran's recent missile strike on Israel was dubbed Operation True Promise 2, similar to True Promise 1, an Iranian attack on the Jewish state in April 2024
Ukrainian army retreats from positions near Tsukurino station in DPR — security forces
According to the report, Russian troops are putting more pressure on the Ukrainian army in the Selidovo area
Borrell warns against attacks on nuclear facilities during conflict in Middle East
"The European Union has always taken a firm position on an attack on any nuclear facility in the world," the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy said
Removal of Taliban from list of terrorists already decided by Moscow — Russian envoy
Russian authorities just need to bring the process in line with federal laws, Zamir Kabulov explained
Kiev sends team of foreign medics to near Seversk in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the team is well-equipped has its own equipment and seems to have extensive experience in working in a combat zone
OSCE is on decline by serving interests of 'golden billion' states — Russia’s intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin stressed that the restless bloc of the Western countries keeps interfering in the internal politics of the South Caucasus states
G7 leaders call for restraint, de-escalation in Middle East
They also said they would continue to be in close contact with all actors in the Middle East in order to de-escalate the situation
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Ugledar served as Ukraine’s stronghold on Russia’s way to further liberate Kurakhovo
"The capture of the fortified areas would enable to secure further approaches to Mariupol and railroad communications in the south of the DPR," the source reported
Provocations against Belarus draw Baltic states, Poland into conflict, says FSB chief
The actions by the Kiev regime and its handlers at the Belarusian borders are clearly inflammatory, Alexander Bortnikov stressed
Slovak Prime Minister ready to restore EU-Russia ties once Ukrainian conflict ends
According to Robert Fico, Bratislava will also take care to maintain "normal, friendly relations" with Kiev
Recruiters of perpetrators of Crocus terrorist attack belonged to IS-K — FSB
The recruiters of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were specifically targeting the Tajik diaspora in Russia through the Internet from Afghanistan, Alexander Bortnikov said
Conflict US escalating with Russia may 'destroy the entire world' — Tucker Carlson
"In a year, no one could be alive if we continue sleep-walking into a wider war with Russia," the reporter emphasized
Putin has no common topics to discuss with Scholz now — Kremlin
However, Dmitry Peskov said, the Russian president has always been and remains open to dialogue
Russian tank crews helped seize last Ukrainian army positions in Ugledar — top brass
Ugledar was part of a network of large Ukrainian army strongholds in the south Donetsk frontline area
Breakthrough attempts: situation in Kursk Region
Ukraine carried out five unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate Novy Put
Liberation of Ugledar paving way to large lithium deposit — expert
"Full-scale lithium production on already explored reserves can be an important element of replenishing the budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic and significantly help the Western countries in making the energy transition," Nikolay Novik noted
Deployment of foreign military bases in Afghanistan unacceptable — Lavrov
"History proves that the projection of power by external players in this region only serves to aggravate its problems," the top Russian diplomat noted
Russian ambassador says he received threats in US
"I have a feeling that as the important day in America - namely, the November 5 presidential election - is approaching, it is getting harder and harder to work here," Anatoly Antonov said
Elimination of mercenaries, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy lost more than 17,750 people during the fighting
Russia warns Kiev’s sponsors against attempts to affect BRICS summit in Kazan — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia can see "what is happening in terms of West sponsoring the most instigating and far-reaching plans of the Kiev regime," and is ready to repel such attempts in all fields
US, UK stop at nothing to preserve fleeting hegemony — FSB
According to Alexander Bortnikov, "in order to weaken and contain the competition, Washington and London intentionally undermine the system of international law and multilateral diplomacy, engaging all available instruments of economic and technological blockade; they carry out and systematically encourage propaganda directed at dehumanizing the population of unwanted countries"
US seeking to extend Ukrainian conflict to Moldova, Belarus — FSB chief
As Alexander Bortnikov said, this is demonstrated by "intentionally delayed peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia for creating a long-term instability factor in the South Caucasus, provocation of terrorist expansion to Central Asia from the Afghan direction"
Russian forces entrap Ukrainian troops near Lisichansk in LPR — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic on October 2
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli city of Safed
The group didn’t elaborate on the consequences of the attack
