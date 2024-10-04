US seeks to seize all resources in Middle East with Israel’s help — Iran’s supreme leader

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. The US supports Israel only to seize all resources in the Middle East, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said during the Friday prayer in Tehran, which was broadcast by the IRIB TV channel.

"Support by the US and its accomplices of the usurper regime (Israel - TASS) is just a smokescreen for their policy aimed at turning the regime into a tool to seize all resources in the region and afterwards use it in global conflicts," he stated.

The Iranian supreme leader pointed out that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which the Hamas movement carried out on October 7, 2023, as well as a whole year of fighting between Israel and resistance forces, had pushed the Jewish state back to the time when it was created. According to Khamenei, the regime is currently facing the same problems as "in the first years of its existence."

Late on October 1, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas and the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.