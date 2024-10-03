Israel's decision to declare UN secretary-general persona non grata regrettable — MFA

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Israel's decision to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata is an act of disregard for the basics of the functioning of the international system and is deeply regrettable, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"Emotions are breaking all bounds. We have before us arrogant disregard for the basics of the functioning of the international system," he said. "This is deeply regrettable."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on October 2 barred UN Secretary-General Antony Guterres from entering the Jewish state and declared him persona non grata for his lack of condemnation of Iran's attack on Israel.