Iran lifts all restrictions on flights imposed after missile attack on Israel

DUBAI, October 3. /TASS/. Iran’s authorities have lifted all restrictions on flights that were imposed on October 1 after a massive missile attack on Israel, Jafar Yazarlou, spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic, said.

"After all conditions for safe flights were ensured, all restrictions were lifted, with air carriers allowed to perform flights starting 05:00 a.m. (04:30 a.m. Moscow time, 01:30 a.m. GMT - TASS)," the Iranian news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Jewish warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.

On October 1, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran decided to impose temporary restrictions on flights across the country until October 2 amid an unstable situation in the region, which were extended on the next day until October 3.