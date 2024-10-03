Russian-Chinese relations rest on strong mutual trust — China’s top diplomat

BEIJING, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and China’s relations are based on solid mutual trust, which will allow the two countries to contribute to global development, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also the director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee.

"Over 75 years of development of Chinese-Russian relations, we have established a solid mutual trust, ensured a profound legacy and given them rich content and sustainability," he said in an article published in The People's Daily on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

The top diplomat clarified that Beijing and Moscow will continue to promote cooperation "in accordance with global trends and people's aspirations." "China and Russia will support each other in the common endeavor, maintain the right approach, innovate and promote the continuous influx of new vitality in Sino-Russian relations," the foreign minister added. According to him, China and Russia will strive to "open new horizons," contribute to the well-being of their peoples, and promote global development and progress.