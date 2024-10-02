Fragments of Iranian missiles fired at Israel fall in Jordan, three injured

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. The fragments of downed Iranian missiles fired at Israel fell on the territory of Jordan, injuring three people, Media Affairs and Communications Minister and governmental spokesman Mohammad Momani said.

The Petra news agency quoted him as saying that "fragments of missiles fell in various parts of the kingdom," causing material damage. The official also emphasized that three people received minor injuries.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets.

Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli army assured that the Iranian attack did not damage the combat capability of the country's air force.