Leaders of Russia, China voice congratulations on 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

BEIJING, October 2. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that lasting good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation have become the most essential features of bilateral ties between China and Russia," the Chinese news agency reported.

"He made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries," Xinhua added.