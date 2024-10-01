Israel to continue powerful strikes across Middle East on Tuesday night

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. Israel will continue to carry out powerful strikes across the Middle East in the coming hours, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said following a massive Iranian missile attack, the Times of Israel reported.

"The Israeli Air Force continues to operate at full capacity, and tonight will also continue to strike powerfully in the Middle East, as has been the case for the past year," he said.

"The Israeli and US air defense systems operated effectively. There was close cooperation in detection and interception," he went on to say.

Earlier, Israeli said a massive missile attack came from Iran. An air raid alert was issued throughout the country, and people were ordered to take refuge in shelters. According to the latest data, about 180 missiles were launched toward Israel, but most of them, according to Israel, were intercepted.