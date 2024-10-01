Republic of Congo sees BRICS as innovative format for partnership — minister

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Brazzaville considers BRICS an innovative format for partnership between countries, Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, said in an interview with TASS.

"Today we consider BRICS as a new format that offers options for more diversified cooperation and partnership. The association is currently working on innovative development mechanisms that go beyond traditional approaches. But today we are still in the experimental phase of interaction with BRICS and are studying the possibilities," the minister added.

According to Sassou Nguesso, the Republic of Congo will be represented at the BRICS summit in Kazan at the highest level.

The BRICS association was created in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, and South Africa joined in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full members of the group. This year, the Russian Federation is chairing the association. The BRICS summit, the association’s main event of 2024, will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24.