IDF reports killing senior Hezbollah official Qaouk in airstrike on Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that Nabil Qaouk, a senior member of the Lebanese Hezbollah Shia group’s central council, was killed in an airstrike on Lebanon last night.

According to the Israeli military, Qaouk was killed in an Israeli precise airstrike on September 28.

"The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the Israeli army said.

On September 23, Israel launched a massive airstrike as part of Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. On September 27, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. On Saturday, the Shia paramilitary group confirmed the death of its leader.