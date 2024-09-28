Hungary to continue peace mission to resolve Ukraine conflict, says top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Budapest will continue its efforts to help find a peaceful solution to the situation in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"This peace mission is a continuous one. So, as long as the war is going on, we need to continue the mission," he said in response to a question. "It's not an easy one because you see that in Europe, there's a war psyche. Some leaders of European countries think that this is their war as well. It's easier on the global stage, because here, it's a very clear experience that the majority of the world is pro-peace. So it's just a perception in the European bubble that the whole world would be in favor of the war, which is not the case. So we will continue this peace mission," Szijjarto emphasized.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow on July 5 to discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, on July 2, the Hungarian premier made a trip to Kiev where he held a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On July 8, Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to exchange views on the prospects for resolving the Ukraine crisis.