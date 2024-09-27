UN special envoy for Yemen plans to visit Moscow in October

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg plans to visit Moscow on October 10 for talks with representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I will be traveling to Moscow <…> within a week's time <…>. I'll be in Moscow on the 10th of October. So that will also give me an opportunity to engage in detail and in depth with colleagues, Russian colleagues, in the Minister of Foreign Affairs."

Grundberg added that he had not met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, but would like to meet with him in Moscow, if there is such an opportunity.

Then envoy added that his key "aim is to ensure that we can find, continue to have a common ground on the long-term trajectory for the resolution of the conflict in Yemen."

Yemen has been facing confrontation between the government forces and supporters of the Ansar Allah movement since August 2014. It escalated into an active phase in March 2015, when a coalition led by Saudi Arabia engaged in the conflict. The civil war in Yemen has brought about an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. According to the UN, more than 24 million Yemenis, or approximately 80% of the country’s population, are in need of humanitarian aid, and more than four million are internally displaced people.