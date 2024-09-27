Events in Lebanon stand in the way of peace in Yemen — UN special envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. The recent developments in Lebanon further destabilize the Middle East and get in the way of peace settlement in Yemen, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg told TASS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"The overall escalation that we have witnessed in the region for almost a year now, is destabilizing the Middle East in general," he said. "It is also affecting conflict resolution and the possibilities of making serious and strategic decision making for the sake of the population in the Middle East. But it's also, and therefore it's also affecting our ability to reach peace. So, the latest development that we see in Lebanon is yet another part in that very worrisome trajectory that I believe needs to be reversed."

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes, after they had to evacuate due to nonstop shelling by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023.