Israeli Air Force launches new attacks on southeastern Lebanon

DUBAI, September 26. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force aviation has carried out a new series of strikes on towns in southeastern Lebanon, Iran’s state-run Press TV channel reported.

According to its information, Israel shelled the towns of Sohmor, Yahmar and Libbaya.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Arrows of the North against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, carrying out massive attacks on the Shia group's military installations. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. They were evacuated because of the constant shelling that Hezbollah units have been carrying out since October 8.