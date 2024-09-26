Daily death toll in Israeli strikes on Lebanon exceeds 70 — TV

BEIRUT, September 26. /TASS/. The overall number of people, killed by Israeli air strikes on various regions of Lebanon on Wednesday, topped 70, the Al Mayadeen television reported citing the country’s Health Ministry.

According to the report, the air raids left over 400 people wounded.

The report says that the majority of deaths occurred in the region of Mount Lebanon (22), followed by the province of Nabatieh (20), Baalbek-Hermel and the Beqaa Valley (12). It was not specified whether the victims were civilians or Hezbollah militiamen.

Previous casualty reports said 51 were killed and 223 wounded.

A new spiral of escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has unfolded since numerous explosions of communications devices swept across Lebanon on September 17 and 18. The Lebanese group blamed Israel for the incidents. Israel did not comment directly on the device detonations, but announced it was intensifying military operations in the north. Afterward, the Israeli Air Force began to carry out massive strikes on southern Lebanon, just across the northern border, and also attacked Beirut. On September 24, Lebanon’s Acting Health Minister Firass Abiad said that the death toll from Israeli air strikes on southern populated localities had risen to 569, while more than 1,800 other people sustained injuries.