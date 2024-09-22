At least 30 people died in Gaza in 24 hours due to Israeli strikes — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, September 22. /TASS/. At least 30 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli bombings, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

This includes 22 people who became victims of the Israeli attack on a school building in the Az-Zeitoun area of Gaza City. At least 30 people were injured.

Earlier, a representative of the enclave government information center reported that 21 people were killed as a result of the bombing of the school building.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after the infiltration of Palestinian Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by killings of residents of border settlements and hostage-taking. Hamas said the attack was in response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and began strikes against the Palestinian enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria.