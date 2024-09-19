Iran’s Red Crescent Society to receive 95 wounded from Lebanon for medical treatment

DUBAI, September 19. /TASS/. Iran’s Red Crescent Society will organize the evacuation of 95 people who were wounded by mass pager blasts in Lebanon for medical treatment in Iran.

It said that these people will be taken to hospitals across the entire country. "Most of the wounded have injuries to their arms and eyes," it wrote on its X account.

On September 17, many pagers exploded almost simultaneously in different parts of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, twelve people were killed, including two children, and 2,800 more were hospitalized. The Shiite movement Hezbollah blamed the explosions on Israel and promised a "fair retaliation." According to one version, the incident was a result of a cyberattack. The pagers were reportedly brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah members in the spring of this year with explosive devices already embedded in them.

On September 18, a new wave of explosions swept across Lebanon. This time, walkie talkies, phones, fingerprint scanners, as well as devices operating on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded. At least 20 people were killed and at least 460 were injured. According to Reuters, these devices were bought by Hezbollah along with the pagers.