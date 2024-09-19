Moldova may organize energy blockade of Transnistria — Moldova’s ex-president

CHISINAU, September 19. /TASS/. Moldova’s former President and leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon has said that it is not ruled out that Moldova may organize an energy blockade of Transnistria after the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine is terminated.

"I think the highest risks are linked with gas transit via Ukraine. If it stops from January 1 and official Chisinau is ready to pump the necessary volume of gas via an alternative route, this will be an economic and energy collapse for Transnistria. I think this is the main risk at this point," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

Ukraine’s authorities said earlier that they would not extend the gas transit contract with Gazprom in 2025. In this case, it will be necessary to organize gas supplies to Moldova and Transnistria across the republic’s western border. According to Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlikov, there are no technical obstacles for supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route. The problem, in his words, is the payment for gas as Transnistria is consuming Russian gas on credit.

Moldova is interested in continuing supplies of cheap gas to Transnistria as it is the biggest consumer of electricity generated there on the basis of Russian gas. It will make it possible for Chisinau to mitigate the energy crisis stemming from rising energy prices.