NATO allies have no consensus on inviting Ukraine to alliance so far — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, September 16. /TASS/. NATO allies have not yet reached a consensus on inviting Ukraine to the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with the Foreign Policy weekly.

"There can be no invitation for Ukraine until we have all allies agreeing. It requires consensus, and we don't have that yet," he said.

Stoltenberg also said, "In the long run, there can be no peace and security in Ukraine without Ukraine becoming a NATO ally."

"If you want a quick end to this war <…> then military support for Ukraine is the way," the official went on to say.

NATO allies said at a summit in Washington in July that Ukraine’s path to NATO membership is "irreversible."