Armenia, Azerbaijan agree upon 80% of peace treaty — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, September 16. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon 80% of the text of the peace treaty between them, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"After nearly two years of talks, Armenia and Azerbaijan have finally managed to agree about 80% of the text of the peace agreement. We have invited Azerbaijan to sign what has been agreed upon in the near future, establish diplomatic relations and continue talks on all matters of mutual significance," he said after talks with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Kobakhidze.

The Armenian prime minister stressed that unblocking all economic infrastructures and transport links is essential for the region’s stability and economic development. "I really believe that we have a historical opportunity to turn over the page of the conflict in the South Caucasus and establish peace in our region. I am also convinced that this is not only in Armenia and Azerbaijan’s interests and Georgia, Turkey and Iran will also benefit from peace," he added.