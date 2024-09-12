China ready to maintain strategic ties with Russia — foreign minister

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. Beijing expresses its readiness to develop strategic ties with Moscow and contribute to shaping a multipolar world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Strelna.

"China is ready to maintain strategic ties with Russia and unite more like-minded countries to promote the emergence of a multipolar world," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website quotes Wang as saying.

He stressed that Moscow and Beijing were strengthening strategic cooperation, remained firmly opposed to unilateral intimidation and bloc confrontation, which is in line with the current trend and the common aspirations of countries in the global South.

Under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state, Sino-Russian relations have been developing in a healthy and stable manner, Wang pointed out.