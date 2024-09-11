Yerevan proposes 16-point peace agreement to Baku — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, September 11. /TASS/. The Armenian government has proposed to Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement which contains 16 provisions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament.

"We are suggesting to sign a peace treaty with 16 provisions, the content of each them has been agreed," he noted.

In Pashinyan’s opinion, Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot sign an agreement which will resolve all existing problems between the two countries so they must sign what they have already agreed upon.