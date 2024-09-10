Lukashenko encourages opponents to pursue change through democratic processes

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited those who want to "upend the country" to make their voice heard by voting in the presidential election instead of protesting in the streets.

"I just want to give them a piece of advice: if they want to upend the country and take part in the presidential election, to get their way, they’d better come and vote in the presidential election. Without street protests, without submachine guns, without guns and without sanctions," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying at a government meeting on current political issues and preparations for political campaigns.

He called on the opposition to "explain to people" why they "care so much about Belarus and are fighting against it." "Why are you planning an armed incursion into Belarus?" he said, adding that the opposition owes it to the people to be more transparent about their activities. "To tell what they are planning and cite concrete facts. <…> Let people know their position."

"So, they (the opposition - TASS) will have to explain to Belarusians why they are pursuing such a policy ahead of the presidential election," Lukashenko stressed.

The presidential election in Belarus will be held before July 20, 2025.